WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:HYZD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $23.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 266.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 305,868 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 70.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period.

