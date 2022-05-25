WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.05 million, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

