Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.07) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

WKP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.33) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workspace Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 910 ($11.45).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 678.50 ($8.54) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 674.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 754.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979 ($12.32).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

