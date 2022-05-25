XinFin Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.38 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. XinFin Network has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $11.38 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,693,293,519 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,293,519 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

