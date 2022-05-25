Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

