Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 21st

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Yum China has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

