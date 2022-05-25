YUMMY Hits One Day Volume of $154,007.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $154,007.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUMMY has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,967.83 or 0.37025562 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00076357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00501173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033732 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,406.17 or 1.39780355 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.