Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 5.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 101.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 52.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 437,146 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. 497,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $983.24 million, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

