Zacks: Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.39. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

