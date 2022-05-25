Zacks: Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Pegasystems posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. Truist Financial cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

PEGA traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 303,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,939. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $143.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Pegasystems by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.