Zacks: Analysts Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 421.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 310.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $180.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.94 and a 200-day moving average of $212.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.