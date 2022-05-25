Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of FORG stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $17.55. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ForgeRock by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.