Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

ERIC opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

