Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Elm Capital.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

GECC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 19,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.