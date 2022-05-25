Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will announce $212.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $789.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $801.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $839.66 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $865.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

HLLY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 529,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,404. Holley has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

