Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

UFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,487.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unifi by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Unifi by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unifi stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,411. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Unifi has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

