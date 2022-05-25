Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

