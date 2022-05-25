Zacks Investment Research Lowers 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of MASS opened at $13.84 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $434.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $398,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock worth $1,560,557. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after acquiring an additional 384,738 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 7.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 852,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

