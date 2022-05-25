Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.01. 66,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,719. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.
In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
