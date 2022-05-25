Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 462,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.