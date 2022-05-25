Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $96.5-98.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.45 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 2,252,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. Zuora has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zuora by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

