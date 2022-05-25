Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $402-406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

ZUO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

