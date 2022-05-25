Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 345,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zynga by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

