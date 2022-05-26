-$0.06 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.03). Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORN. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.72. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,322 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 138,624 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 399,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.