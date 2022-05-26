$0.08 EPS Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 1,019,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,182. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.