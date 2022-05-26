-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

