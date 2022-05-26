-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Oak Street Health posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,070,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

