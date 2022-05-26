-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

INSP traded up $4.74 on Friday, hitting $178.84. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,729. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

