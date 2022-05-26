$0.94 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,998,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $2,074,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,756 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,556,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $226,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.