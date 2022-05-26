$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.80 million and the highest is $1.13 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $807.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 51,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

