$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

CENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,642. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

