10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 1,264 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TXG opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

