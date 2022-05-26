1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONEM. Citigroup dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 178,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.87. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,878.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

