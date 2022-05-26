$2.25 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will announce $2.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $44.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.64 million to $127.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.63 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $49.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. 6,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,669. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $186.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

