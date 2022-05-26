2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Buys 13,528 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,116.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,506.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,693.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,329.84.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

