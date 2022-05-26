2,420,502 Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Acquired by Deep Track Capital LP

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,420,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478,000. Chinook Therapeutics comprises 2.8% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 5.37% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,104,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 202,365 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 843,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

KDNY stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $765.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.10.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

