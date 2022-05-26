$3.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.37 and the lowest is $3.06. S&P Global posted earnings of $3.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.68 to $13.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.47. 2,026,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.85. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $322.20 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

