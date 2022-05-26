$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to post $3.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $2.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $16.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 million to $25.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $89.97 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.99. 692,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,609. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock worth $6,877,813. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,347 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

