$309.17 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) to post $309.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.88 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $242.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.50.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.69. 376,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,646. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.78.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

