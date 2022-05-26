$352.35 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $352.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $435.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $38.06. 494,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,457. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $56.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

