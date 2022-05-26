6,553 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 1.0% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXST traded up $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $171.21. 418,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,108. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.87.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,659. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

