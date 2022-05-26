722 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after buying an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,004,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,903,000 after buying an additional 160,551 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 409.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $45,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $299.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.87 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

