88,102 Shares in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,000. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.12% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JSMD. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JSMD traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $54.97. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,327. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

