$99.23 Million in Sales Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $99.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.63 million and the lowest is $97.82 million. American Assets Trust reported sales of $91.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year sales of $401.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $405.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $415.48 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $418.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.25. 152,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,538. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,816 shares in the company, valued at $69,792,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,197 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,849 shares of company stock worth $2,801,890. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 491,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

