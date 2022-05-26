Aavegotchi Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $80.03 million and $28.38 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 54,140,349 coins and its circulating supply is 52,376,186 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

