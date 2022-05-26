AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives $5.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

ATY stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. Equities analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 1,687.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 224,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

