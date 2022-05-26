Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.16. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

