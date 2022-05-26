Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.84. Addus HomeCare also reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,966. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.