Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $11.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGLE shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $312,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

