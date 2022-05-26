Aeon Price Up 13.6% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $805,756.72 and $945.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00647798 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

